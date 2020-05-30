e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Inside Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli’s new house, set up by the actor ‘with her own hands’. See pics

Inside Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli’s new house, set up by the actor ‘with her own hands’. See pics

Kangana Ranaut puts final touches on her sister Rangoli Chandel’s new house. See inside pictures and video here.

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2020 10:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut puts final touches on her sister Rangoli’s new house.
Kangana Ranaut puts final touches on her sister Rangoli’s new house.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut is helping her sister Rangoli Chandel put final touches on her new house. Rangoli shared pictures and images of her new home, and Kangana helping out, on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn, worn out, vintage, old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new. I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic, worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned.”

 

View this post on Instagram

When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready 🥰..

A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) on

Rangoli continued, “I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready.” The post includes pictures of the her living room, of Kangana working in an under-construction room, and a video of the interiors, with Kangana trying to hide her face in the background.

Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s elegant office-cum-studio in Mumbai’s plush Pali Hill. Watch video

The actor was recently in the news after pictures of her sprawling new office were shared online. In a feature for Elle Decor magazine, Kangana had said that the office space would be plastic free. “Lately, for the past three-four years, I have been very, very aware of the ecological footprints that I leave behind. The office is going to be plastic free, you can see the greenery is such an important part of the entire structure,” she had said.

Rangoli had also shared pictures of the space on her now suspended Twitter account. She’d written, “She saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In