Inside Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli’s new house, set up by the actor ‘with her own hands’. See pics

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:04 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is helping her sister Rangoli Chandel put final touches on her new house. Rangoli shared pictures and images of her new home, and Kangana helping out, on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn, worn out, vintage, old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new. I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic, worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned.”

Rangoli continued, “I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready.” The post includes pictures of the her living room, of Kangana working in an under-construction room, and a video of the interiors, with Kangana trying to hide her face in the background.

The actor was recently in the news after pictures of her sprawling new office were shared online. In a feature for Elle Decor magazine, Kangana had said that the office space would be plastic free. “Lately, for the past three-four years, I have been very, very aware of the ecological footprints that I leave behind. The office is going to be plastic free, you can see the greenery is such an important part of the entire structure,” she had said.

Rangoli had also shared pictures of the space on her now suspended Twitter account. She’d written, “She saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.”

