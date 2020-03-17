e-paper
Inside Shweta Bachchan’s birthday with daughter Navya Naveli, son Agastya; Abhishek Bachchan has the last word

Shweta Bachchan posted a picture from her birthday celebrations with kids, Navya Naveli and Agastya. Her actor brother Abhishek Bachchan also shared a throwback picture to wish her.

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:34 IST
Shweta Bachchan turned 46 on Tuesday.
Shweta Bachchan turned 46 on Tuesday.
         

Shweta Bachchan celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday. The writer- entrepreneur took to Instagram to thank her fans for the birthday wishes along with a family picture.

Sharing a picture from her time with daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya, Shweta wrote, “No Cabin Fever here!!! ( thank you for all the birthday love ).” All three seem to be enjoying some quality family time on the occasion.

Praising Agastya for applying a filter to the picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Maggie’s editing skills.”

Hindustantimes

The actor posted a rare family picture from their childhood on Instagram to wish Shweta. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year. Evidence that you’ve been trying to be a fashionista since childhood... The dress!!! Wow!!! Love you. @shwetabachchan.” The picture shows Jaya Bachchan sitting with Abhishek on her lap while Amitabh Bachchan is holding Shweta in his arms. She is dressed in a colourful frock paired with red sandals and white socks. Shweta replied to Abhishek in the comments section, “Love you Numpsey.”

Hindustantimes

During the day, Amitabh had also thanked his fans on her behalf. He wrote, “T 3472 - To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude .. All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care ..”

 

Also read: Happy birthday Shweta Bachchan: Here are her best pics with dad Amitabh Bachchan, sis-in-law Aishwarya Rai

Shweta recently launched her luxury collection and had arrived in a denim jacket with Amitabh’s picture on the sleeve. The veteran actor had shared several pictures from the launch even on Twitter and wrote, “progeny pride .. moist eyes, ever to se achievement of kids .. love you Mama.”

Shweta also launched her first book titled Paradise Towers in 2018. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, son of late Ritu Nanda (daughter of veteran actor Raj Kapoor). She is often spotted joining the Bachchans for festivals and parties.

