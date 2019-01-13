Inside Uri screening for stars: Simmba duo Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif jump in to support Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s first solo release, Uri, is getting great word of mouth since its release. With a good opening at Rs 8.2 crore, the film is all set to become one of Vicky’s first solo successes. The makers hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai, which saw many of the biggest names in Bollywood attend it.

Some of the stars would were stopped at the show were Simmba duo — Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi apart from Vicky and Yami Gautam. Also spotted was wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier, who was seen posing with Vicky and Ranveer.

Uri, directed by Aditya Dhar, tells the story of Indian Army’s surgical strike in 2016, conducted in reaction to the killing of Indian army personnel at a camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. Playing a character called Major Shergill, Vicky has been appreciated for his controlled performance.

Releasing alongside another film, The Accidental Prime Minister, which was also centred on India and nationhood, Uri had a better word of mouth bolstering it up.

However, not all reviews were appreciative. The Hindustan Times reviewer said: “While watching Uri, I kept wondering about the point of such a self-congratulatory film. The performances are mostly solid - the square jawed Mohit Raina and the lovely Swaroop Sampat stand out - and the action looks okay, but this is an uninteresting depiction of a best-case scenario.”

