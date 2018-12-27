Instagram is proof that Disha, Jacqueline, Sanya, Adah and Nora have happy feet

They’re dancing ’coz they love it. And, so do we! The world has witnessed the dancing prowess of Indian heroines in films, special dance numbers, stage shows and promotional tours. But of late, the divas are grooving like never before purely for their passion for dance, showcasing it to fans directly on social media.

The likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanya Malhotra, Adah Sharma and Nora Fatehi have been posting their dance videos (read: flaunting moves no less than what you see in a Rihanna or Beyonce video) on Instagram. While Jacqueline is seen matching steps with her choreographer on the Punjabi track, Lamberghini, Disha’s is a hip-hop sequence on Nicki Minaj’s song Fefe.

Sanya, however, has been doing this since much earlier, and has shared quite a few videos, including those on the songs Dilbar, Meri Mummy nu Pasand Ni ve Tu and even Signs by Drake — with her Insta fam.

Sanya says, “I think, social media is a great platform for people to showcase their various talents. When I decide to post something, it’s always impromptu and not a planned post. For me, it’s more than a hobby, dance makes me feel really good. It’s not a fitness routine for me, dancing just makes me ecstatic, it’s therapeutic. In Mumbai, I really like to dance with Shazeb Shaikh; I think his choreographies are very unique, he focuses more on musicality and enjoying the music than getting the steps right. And I think that’s really very important, because even if you’re not a great dancer you can enjoy the music not worry about how you’re looking, if you’re getting the steps right or not. It’s just a fun experience.”

Nora Fatehi is another such name. Her dance skills are no secret — in fact, she had choreographed the belly dancing parts of the 2018 song, Dilbar. Talking about her dance routine on DJ Snake’s Taki Taki on Insta, Nora says, “I think it’s important to be able to put content out for my fans and followers who also take inspiration out of the dance moves and vibe of the videos I shoot and post. It’s a form of entertainment in itself which I love to do. Also, I really enjoy working with my choreographer friend Rajit, and whenever we can, we put some moves together.”

Nora adds, “Sometimes a song comes out which I just love and the creative side of me kicks in and I start imagining dance moves and choreography, and that makes me want to make it come alive through a routine and a video that I can share with everyone. I have dedicated my social media platform to entertain my fans and followers and I find my dance videos do exactly that! And the response is always amazing.”

Choreographer and hip-hop teacher Chandni, who dances along Disha in the Fefe video shares that Disha picked the song. “Disha is really fond of dance. We were working together for an upcoming movie song, and got talking about making a video together. So after rehearsals, we did a few sessions and shot it. Interestingly, our choice of music was also similar. Disha didn’t want it to be a one-time thing, so her followers can expect more such videos from her.”

As for Adah Sharma, her Instagram is a treasure of her videos, impromptu and rehearsed alike. Her slick moves on Mi Gente look effortless. “But for some of these videos, I practice endlessly and then shoot it. Dance makes me happy, it’s a part of who I am. Also, I like to post content for my followers. It’s a great way to connect with them over what one loves,” says Adah.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 16:09 IST