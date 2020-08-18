Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers Nishikant Kamat: ‘2020 has been a horrendous year’, Babil bids farewell

bollywood

Actor Irrfan Khan’s family members including Sutapa Sikdar and his son Babil fondly recalled late actor Nishikant Kamat who died in Hyderabad on Monday. Nishikant and Irrfan collaborated for Madaari and Mumbai Meri Jaan.

A Times of India report quoted Sutapa as saying, “Madaari will always be remembered by me not only because it’s my first film as a producer but it being a project which we connected personally. Ironically, two common men who shone because of their talent, made a film about a common man setting yourself do an extraordinary deed. Nishi will be in my heart always for his straightforwardness, for his hardwork and warmth... He had a simplicity of a rooted man. I will always remember him.”

She also called 2020 a ‘horrendous year’. Sutapa continued, It’s been a horrendous year globally, personally, and I am yet to come in terms with Irrfan’s flying away from us. I am still hiding away celebrating him alone.”

Irrfan’s son, Babil too took to Instagram to pay tribute to ‘Nishi sir’. He wrote: “...then there were those that chose to speak of change through cinema rather than words. I didn’t want to believe it. Bindas bhai Nishi sir, thank you. I don’t know how to articulate anymore, I’m sorry. Here’s to you.”

Nishikant died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis, a bulletin from Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hospital on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue.

“It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness,” the hospital said.

Nishikant is best known for directing the thriller drama, Drishyam. A number of Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Kay Kay Menon, Abhishek Bachchan among others paid tribute to the director.

(With PTI inputs)

