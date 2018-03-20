Irrfan Khan shares his state of mind from London: ‘Just keep going. No feeling is final’

Diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, actor Irrfan Khan is at present in London, UK, undergoing treatment. The actor -- who had revealed his diagnosis last Friday -- shared an inspirational poem on Instagram with a photo of his reflection. He also made it clear that he is in the UK for treatment, not the US as assumed earlier.

He shared on social media: “God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me.n Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke.”

Those close to Irrfan -- his wife Sutapa Sikdar, friend and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj among others -- have called Irrfan a warrior and appreciated the grace and strength with which he is fighting the obstacle that has come his way.

Last Friday, Irrfan ended all speculation around his “rare disease” when he tweeted, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research :-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.” He, however, gave no more information on his disease.

The actor had said on March 5 that he is suffering from a rare disease, but hadn’t disclosed its name then. Taking to Twitter, the Hindi Medium actor wrote, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

What is neuroendocrine tumour?

This rare disease affects the cells that release hormones into the bloodstream and can develop in many different organs in the body. Some tumours can cause abnormally large amounts of hormones to enter the bloodstream and cause symptoms such as heart problems, changes in blood pressure or cramps. Some neuroendocrine tumours can be treated through surgery or chemotherapy.

On the work front, Irrfan’s next release is Blackmail. The film’s release date is April 6 and its director Abhinay Deo recently said, “I met him and he is fine and in good spirits. We all know that he is unwell. He is away for his treatment. We should respect the privacy of the family. We are hoping that he will be with us on April 6, watching the film.” Meanwhile, Bhardwaj has postponed his next film that was supposed to have Irrfan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. “Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner,” he tweeted Monday.