Is Ishq Tera the film Mohit Madaan has been waiting for?

Actor Mohit Madaan, who had worked with Manoj Pahwa in the 2015 film Love Exchange, will be also seen sharing screen space with the actor in the forthcoming film Ishq Tera.

Mohit says Manoj is very hardworking and talented. If he is given a chance, he would love to work with him again and again.

“Manoj and I had shared screen space earlier also. Since I was new (in the field), I was a bit confused and stressed about my acting. At that time, Manoj helped me to concentrate and enjoy my shoot. He is talented and his company teaches me a lot as an actor. I wish to share screen space him again,” Mohit said in a statement.

Mohit is currently in Delhi for the promotion of Ishq Tera. “Visiting Delhi is fun. Delhi’s street food is so delicious,” said the Aksar 2 actor.