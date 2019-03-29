Is Kangana Ranaut getting Rs 24 cr for Jayalalithaa biopic? Producer says she is getting the fee ‘she deserves’

Reacting to reports that Kangana Ranaut is being paid Rs 24 crore for Jayalalithaa biopic, the film’s producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri has justified her remuneration while adding that the details (the exact figure) cannot be revealed.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vishnu said, “Kangana deserves every bit of remuneration she is getting, we are very happy to have her in our team, but the details can’t be disclosed it’s a matter between the talent and the producer no one else is authorised to talk about it.”

Kangana was touted to have become the highest paid female actor of India with Rs 24 crore being paid for her role as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in an upcoming biopic based on the Tamil actor-politician’s life. The project was announced on February 25, the 71st birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. The film’s title and first look poster were also revealed. Titled Thalaivi, it will be directed by AL Vijay and will be shot and release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Media reports quoted sources earlier as saying, “Kangana is being paid to the tune of Rs 24 crore for the bilingual project, which will be made in Hindi and Tamil. The makers are sure that her star power will help reach a pan-India audience. The producers have already signed a contract with her.”

Talking about the Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana told the media on her birthday that she always wanted to work in regional films. “I always wanted to work in regional films because when we go to Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh, we realise that people over there only watch films made by their local film industry. So there is a disconnect with that part of the country. I was waiting for a good opportunity to work over there and this film just came my way.”

She had also said she will learn Tamil for the film. “The scenes will be in Tamil, and I will learn the language to understand the character better and feel closer to her. I will begin my language classes once I honour my commitments to Panga and Mental Hai Kya,” she said in a press statement.

““I see parallels with my own journey in hers, but her success story is much bigger than mine. In the first narration itself, I could see myself doing the part because it came naturally to me. I could have gone ahead with my own biopic, but this was much more enticing” she added.

Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the film will be directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

