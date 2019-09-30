e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

It’s a proud moment for us, says Sanjay Kapoor

The actor’s film, Lust Stories was recently nominated for the prestigious Emmy Awards

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:50 IST
Gayathri Menon
Gayathri Menon
Mumbai
         

Sanjay Kapoor is on a different high altogether. The actor debuted in films in 1995 with Prem, and made his foray into television in 2004. Moreover, his web release, Lust Stories (2018), was nominated for the Emmys this year.

Sharing his joy about the nomination, the Raja (1995) actor says that it is indeed special. “It feels great. Lust Stories got a lot of appreciation when it was released last year. I still remember, after the first screening, my phone was filled with messages from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Balki sir. Then, after two days, even Shah Rukh Khan texted me saying that he enjoyed my work,” he says.

Hindustantimes

Talking about reacting to the news, the Luck By Chance (2009) actor says that the nomination came as a surprise to him. “It was during the preview of The Zoya Factor, that I got to know about the nomination. We were all surprised. Your work is now recognised globally, and that’s the best part about digitalisation. It is bringing the world of cinema closer. Actors are connected with the world due to these digital platforms,” he says.

Sanjay says, unlike the Oscars, where a country officially selects a film and sends it to the Academy, in the Emmys, the they themselves select the film. “It is not that we have sent our film for the awards, they chose us and it is a big deal. It is among five films nominated from all over the world. It just drives you to work harder. I would have been proud of this moment as an Indian actor even if I wasn’t part of this,” says the Mission Mangal actor, who was also conferred with an award by the Mayor of Oslo, Norway, for his performance in Lust Stories.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:25 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News