It’s a proud moment for us, says Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor is on a different high altogether. The actor debuted in films in 1995 with Prem, and made his foray into television in 2004. Moreover, his web release, Lust Stories (2018), was nominated for the Emmys this year.

Sharing his joy about the nomination, the Raja (1995) actor says that it is indeed special. “It feels great. Lust Stories got a lot of appreciation when it was released last year. I still remember, after the first screening, my phone was filled with messages from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Balki sir. Then, after two days, even Shah Rukh Khan texted me saying that he enjoyed my work,” he says.

Talking about reacting to the news, the Luck By Chance (2009) actor says that the nomination came as a surprise to him. “It was during the preview of The Zoya Factor, that I got to know about the nomination. We were all surprised. Your work is now recognised globally, and that’s the best part about digitalisation. It is bringing the world of cinema closer. Actors are connected with the world due to these digital platforms,” he says.

Sanjay says, unlike the Oscars, where a country officially selects a film and sends it to the Academy, in the Emmys, the they themselves select the film. “It is not that we have sent our film for the awards, they chose us and it is a big deal. It is among five films nominated from all over the world. It just drives you to work harder. I would have been proud of this moment as an Indian actor even if I wasn’t part of this,” says the Mission Mangal actor, who was also conferred with an award by the Mayor of Oslo, Norway, for his performance in Lust Stories.

