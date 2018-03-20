Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi bond over dinner with Anshula at Arjun Kapoor’s residence. See pics

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at their stepbrother Arjun Kapoor’s residence on Monday after enjoying dinner together as a family. Their step sister and Arjun’s sister Anshula was also with them.

Janhvi and Khushi were both seen with their eyes hooked to their cellphones, avoiding to look at the paparazzi gathered outside their home.

Older siblings Arjun and Anshula have been a constant source of support to Janhvi and Khushi, who recently lost their mother Sridevi. Arjun and Anshula and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife Mona while Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from second wife Sridevi.

Anshula and Arjun played a pivotal role for the grieving young girls during their mother’ funeral last month and have been meeting them more often than before to support them. Janhvi even celebrated her birthday with her big family of sisters and relatives shortly after her mother’s death.

Sridevi died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel due to accidental drowning. Her funeral in Mumbai was attended by several thousands of her fans. Janhvi will soon make her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khattar in Sairat remake, Dhadak. It releases on June 6.

