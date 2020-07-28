e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sara Ali Khan share stunning black-and-white pics, fans say ‘you’re always ready for the challenge’

A host of Bollywood beauties including Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora and many more shared black-and-white pictures of part of a global trend.

bollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2020 12:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Mira Rajput and many others took part in the recent social media trend.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor joined millions of women from across the world to post a black-and-white picture of herself and nominate other women to do the same. It is part of a social media trend to send positivity in these tough times.

Sharing the picture, she simply used the hashtag #challengeaccepted and nominated a bunch of her friends from industry namely Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, former actor and now Vogue fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. her pilates trainer Namrata Purohit and cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

 

 

Women have ben sharing black-and-white pictures to promote female empowerment and then nominating friends to take part in the campaign in a way for women to support each other.

Quite clearly, Janhvi’s fans were happy; one fan said: “You’re always ready for the challenge.” Another user said: “Beautiful !! I wish everyone a great start into the week.” Many others wrote “wow” and “my heart” to express their appreciation.

 

 

 

Mira Rajput, meanwhile, too shared a beautiful picture of herself and nominated Anaita Shroff Adajania. Sharing her monochrome picture, Samantha Akkineni wrote: “Challenge accepted @shilpareddy.official @thabitha_sukumar . different sides , different shades , different emotions,different feelings . But all one.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says Aaradhya asked him not to cry and said ‘you’ll be home soon’, pens an open letter to haters

Bhumi Pednekar too put out a gorgeous black-andwhite picture and wrote: “Love,Support,Be kind & Fly High #ChallengeAccepted.” Dia Mirza added hers and said: “Challenge Accepted. Strong women uplift each other.”

 

 

 

Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Bipasha Basu, Ekta Kapoor, Lisa Ray, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Kalki Koechlin among many others accepted the challenge to support each other.

