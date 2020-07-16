Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl to release on Netflix on August 12, new characters introduced

bollywood

Updated: Jul 16, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is all set to release on Netflix on August 12. The actor has now shared first looks of her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi on Instagram along with the announcement of the release date.

Sharing three stills from the film, she wrote, “Proud to bring to you the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens!” The first still shows Janhvi standing proudly in uniform, the second still shows her giving her onscreen father Pankaj a warm hug and the third shows Angad Bedi in an army uniform.

Angad also shared his look from the film on his Instagram page and captioned it, “Yeh hoon main.. Anshuman Saxena!! (This is me).” He introduced Pankaj’s look with the caption, “AUR yeh Hai humaare Pitaji! (And he is our father) and introduced Janhvi as “Yeh meri behen hai Gunju!! (She is my sister Gunju).”

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. Hinting at the Independence Day release, a recent Bollywood Hungama report had claimed, “It’s as patriotic a story as it gets and everyone associated with the film feels that August 15 is the best date for the film release. The idea is to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first female to go on combat. A theatrical trailer of the film is being prepared right now and will be unveiled within the next 10 days.”

It further stated that the plan was to release the film on Kargil Diwas but post-production work took longer than expected. However, if all goes according to plan, the film’s first trailer may release on July 26 as a tribute to Kargil martyrs.

