Janhvi Kapoor misses sister Khushi on birthday: ‘You’re my lifeline’. See pics from their family album

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:28 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor often shares pictures of her family and is seen doting over her kid sister, Khushi Kapoor,in many of them. On latter’s birthday on Tuesday, the Dhadak actor posted a bunch of pictures and wished Khushi.

Sharing them, Janhvi wrote: “I’m so proud of you. You’re my lifeline. Happy birthday I miss you so much.” The pictures are from the sisters’ travels abroad to dressing up for functions. These also include a candid shot of Khushi inside an aircraft. The post received a comment from designer Manish Malhotra, one of the favourites of the Kapoor girls and their late mother, Sridevi.

Some time in late October too, Janhvi had shared a picture with Khushi from their New York holiday in September and said how much she missed her. Of the four kids of Boney Kapoor, Khushi seems to be the reticent one and supposedly their dad’s favourite. Anshula, hosted a QnA session with her followers on Instagram, in which she revealed that Khushi was their father’s favourite. “Out of you 4 siblings, who is Boney Ji’s most favourite?,” one of her followers on Instagram had asked. “ Khushi. Hahahahahahahahahahhahhahaha the secret is out! @janhvikapoor @arjunkapoor @khushi05k (no but honestly he loves all of us the same),” she wrote in her reply.

Janhvi, meanwhile, is one of the busiest newcomers in Bollywood. She has been shooting simultaneously for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl -- a biopic on the first Indian Air Force pilot in combat zone, and Roohi Afza -- a horror comedy where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also been finalised for twin Karan Johar productions -- Dostana 2 (where she will star opposite Kartik Aryan) and the multi-starrer, Takht, which marks Karan’s return to direction.

