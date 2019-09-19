Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi Afza makes way for Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Angrezi Medium release on March 20

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s RoohiAfza has been shifted from March 20, 2020 to April 17 to make way for Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Angrezi Medium. Both films are being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

RoohiAfza marks the first collaboration between newbie Janhvi and the Citylights actor along with Fukrey fame Varun Sharma. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the film’s release date on Twitter. With Hardik Mehta in the director’s chair, the movie is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who has written the script with Gautam Mehra. The crew began filming earlier in June and Rajkummar shared the news with fans on Twitter.

#Xclusiv: Dinesh Vijan announces release date of next two films...

⭐ #AngreziMedium: 20 March 2020. Stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan. Homi Adajania directs.

⭐ #RoohiAfza: 17 April 2020. Stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma. Hardik Mehta directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2019

Earlier, the film was titled Rooh-Afza and was renamed later. As per media reports, Janhvi will play a double role in the film and both her characters namely Roohi and Afsana will be contrasting personalities. She will also be seen in The Kargil War, a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots of the country to fly in combat.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is awaiting the release of Made in China which will open in theatres around Diwali this year.

Angrezi Medium, on the other hand, marks Irrfan’s comeback to the celluloid world, post a brief break he took to seek treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan’s daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film ‘Hindi Medium’, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

