Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak is going to be a big hit, it reminds me of Ishaqzaade days: Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said the trailer of his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Bollywood debut Dhadak makes him nostalgic.

The 32-year-old actor, who made his debut in Hindi film industry with 2012’s Ishaqzaade, said looking at the response to the trailer of the Shashank Khaitan-directed film he can understand how people must have reacted to the rushes of his first movie.

“When I see rushes of Dhadak I realise this is how people must have seen my debut trailer. I was in that trailer and I didn’t get any sense at that time and today six years later may be I can be objective about how people experienced Parma and Zoya. Ishaan and Janhvi look amazing together and Shashank is a very dear friend. We worked on Ishaqzaade. He has turned out to be a perfect choice to bring out energy from these two young actors. I am happy people are liking the trailer and the songs. I have a feeling that Dhadak is going to be a big hit,” Arjun told PTI on the sidelines of IIFA.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Dhadak is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, about two doomed lovers of different castes.

Dhadak set to be released on July 20.

