Janhvi Kapoor says she wrote ‘I love you’ on Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram posts, here’s his response

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania hosted actor Janhvi Kapoor on the latest episode of Feet Up with the Stars. The two talked about Janhvi’s family, her fashion choices, how she deals with trolls online and also her celebrity crush.

Anaita asked Janhvi about her connection with actor Rajkummar Rao. She mentioned how Janhvi has been swooning over him a lot and even professed her love for her on Instagram. “You’ve written I love you on his feed. I am talking about Rajkummar Rao,” Anaita tells Janhvi. The actor feels shy at his mention and says that ‘he’s so creeped out by me’.

“He doesn’t know how to deal with it and so he sends me... Every time I have said something sweet about him and I think he feels like bad for me or awkward for me. He’s like ‘koi toh consolation dena padega bechari ko’. So he’s like ‘Oh. So sweet Janhvi. Thanks for your encouragement.’ And I get really happy. But it’s sad,” she said.

When asked if he has said these things online, Janhvi said, “See I made all those comments when my profile was not verified of public. It was a private account.” Anaita told Janhvi that when Rajkummar appeared on the show, he said Titanic was his favourite film and it taught him how to kiss a woman. Janhvi jumped from her seat to say that the film is her favourite as well. Anaita said the two have a ‘strange connection’ and that his girlfriend Patralekha should be careful. Janhvi said, “I don’t know. I want only nice messages from Raj ji.”

Janhvi recently shared pictures with Rajkummar from the anniversary celebrations of Filmfare magazine in Dubai. Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter was also at the event. He commented on Janhvi’s pics with Rajkummar and asked her to give him due credit for clicking their pics. “So that’s how it’s gonna be huh.. Fine, I’ll live without the photo credits,” he wrote.

Janhvi is currently shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi. On the same show, Janhvi said that she has great respect for Pankaj but he must think she is a creep. She narrated an incident from a party where she heard Pankaj drawing similarities between acting and cooking mutton. Janhvi joined the conversation and expressed her views. “Sir, par aap toh ice cream ho, aap sabko pasand ho (You are like an ice cream. Everyone likes you). Right after I said it, he gave me a look,” Janhvi said.

“He probably thinks I am a creep, but yes I feel he is a legendary actor and there is no one like Pankaj sir. I couldn’t hold back and immediately expressed my fondness for him,” she added.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:30 IST