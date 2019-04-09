Janhvi Kapoor confirms sister Khushi is going to US to study films: Dad starts crying just thinking about it

It is confirmed now that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi is planning to follow in elder sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps. Janhvi, in a conversation with Anaita Shroff Adjania, has said that Khushi has now shifted her focus on acting after mulling over a modeling career for some time now.

Janhvi said that a runway is not where Khushi wants to be anymore. “She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do,” Janhvi said.

However, both Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor are a bit wary of the decision. “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying,” she said.

Janhvi also said the only reason the two sisters fight is over clothes. “We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it’s a thing. At this point, I don’t care. She still like... She’s very righteous, so she is like, ‘You cannot take something without asking.’ She feels like she needs to inculcate manners in me. So that’s where it’s coming from,” Janhvi said.

In another interview, Sridevi recalled her own decision to take up acting and how mother Sridevi was not happy with it. “I remember this one incident. This was a little after I told mom I wanted to act. We had an argument about something and I started crying a lot. She looked at me and said, ‘You look good when you cry. It’s good for an actor. I feel bad for you.’ I was like, ‘Mom, you really need to feel bad for me, not from an actor’s point of view,’” Janhvi said.

After Dhadak, Janhvi is working for her next project, Kargil Girl, where she plays IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena who helped evacuate injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 11:49 IST