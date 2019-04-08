Janhvi Kapoor on repeating clothes: ‘I haven’t earned so much money that I can wear a new dress everyday’

Janhvi Kapoor, who may be a fashionista, but has no qualms in repeating her clothes. Speaking on Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show, Janhvi was her candid best when asked about being targetted by trolls for repeating her clothes.

Janhvi said that she haven’t earned so much money that she can afford a new dress everyday. She said: “Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde! (I haven’t earned so much money that I can wear a new dress everyday) she was quoted by India Today as saying.

She also went on to say that trolls don’t affect her and how it is not possible to please everyone. If criticism was about her work, then it was worth taking seriously. “But how I look outside the gym isn’t really my job,” she said.

Janhvi, who made her film debut with Dhadak, is now busy shooting for her next film, called Kargil Girl, a biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who is credited to have ferried wounded soldiers to safety during the Kargil War in 1999. The actor was in Lucknow in March for the shoot of the film. A day before her birthday on March 6, she visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and shared pictures from the visit.

Later in the year, she will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial Takht where she will be part of ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Her first film, Dhadak was a remake of hit Marathi film, Sairat. Her co-star in the film was Ishaan Khatter. Speculation is that the two are dating each other, a rumour that both vehemently deny.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:43 IST