Janhvi Kapoor shares heartfelt note on her birthday, says ‘Thankful for my family, for every opportunity’. See pic

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and a budding actor herself, turned 22 on Wednesday. The actor was flooded with birthday wishes on social media with cousin sister Sonam Kapoor and friend and now colleague Sara Ali Khan wishing her.

Janhvi herself took to social media, thanking her well-wishers on her birthday. Sharing a picture of herself on a boat on river Ganga, she wrote: “Thankful & grateful. For all your love and blessings. For every opportunity. For my family. For my country. Love you all!”

The actor has been stationed in Lucknow for the shoot of her upcoming film Kargil Girl, which will see her bring to life IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who played a pivotal role in 1999 Kargil War. A day before her birthday, she took time out to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

With Janhvi’s back to the camera and only her side profile visible, the picture also shows the famous ghats of Varanasi. She also shared a picture of food she had in the city and another one of her father Boney Kapoor, reading the morning newspapers.

Wishing her on her birthday, Sonam wrote: “Happy happy birthday baby jannu... all my love baby girl... keep smiling your gorgeous smile..”

Sara too wrote on Instagram: “Birthday wishes from @saraalikhan95 Many more happy returns of the @janhvikapoor.”

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Dhadak last year, will also star in Karan’s directorial Takht along with an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and her uncle Anil Kapoor.

