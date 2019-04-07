‘Is that Sridevi?’ Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot makes fans do a double take

Janhvi Kapoor is no stranger to being compared with her mother, late actor Sridevi. A recent series of Janhvi’s photographs have attracted renewed discussions online on the similarities between the mother-daughter duo.

Janhvi posed in a red silk Sabyasachi dress at the designer’s 20-year anniversary event, and shared the photos on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Pomegranate constellations.” The post has over 500,000 ‘likes’ and several fans in the comments noted Janhvi’s striking similarity to her late mother.

“OMG!!! You look like Sridevi ji,” one fan wrote, adding sad emojis. “A replica of Sridevi Ji,” wrote another. One fan couldn’t hide their disbelief. They wrote, “In your 1st look I just thought it’s Sridevi standing.”

Sridevi died due to an accidental drowning in Dubai last year. Janhvi made her film debut a few months later, with Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi said that she was still in shock when the movie came out. “I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months,” she said in an interview to Filmfare.

Asked about comparisons to her mother, Janhvi told Hindustan Times, “I think it’s just genetics and biology. I am her daughter so zaahir hai ki main unki tarah hi dikhungi. But my mum holds such a strong space in people’s heart and had a very personal connect. I hope I can please her fans also in some way in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got. I hope I am given an opportunity to create my own identity. I don’t think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and to people’s lives was greater than what any artiste could.”

Janhvi will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan’s film Rooh-Afza and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. She is also said to be working on a biopic of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force combat pilot, where Pankaj Tripathi plays her father.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 13:42 IST