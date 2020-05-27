Jassie Gill misses his family in Canada

bollywood

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:25 IST

“My family is in Canada. I am missing my daughter and my wife,” says singer-actor Jassie Gill. “Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them every day but I would like them to be with me. I came to India to finish some work just before the lockdown happened. I would like to go to them whenever the flights resume,” he adds.

Gill is keeping himself busy with work, “I am not really binge-watching anything as I never had the habit of doing it. I did catch on a few films.. During the initial days, I got a bit frustrated but now I am utilising this time and making the most of it. I have kept myself busy with work by composing songs,” shares the singer.

The singer-actor released two singles during the lockdown, believes that music helps to uplift the mood, “I like making music. I am a restless person and before the lockdown happened, once I would be back from the shoots, I would reach the studio in the night and would start composing music. I have a bank of around 25-30 songs. Music is really therapeutic. It is something that people listen on any occasion. So during the lockdown, I decided to release a few songs, Two of them have already come out and have received a good response and I will be releasing one more soon,” he says.

Gill, started his acting career with Punjabi films in 2014, made his Hind debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018) but received a lot of praise for playing a supportive husband in Panga which released earlier this year. He says that he is happy the way his career has shaped up so far, “The response to Panga has just given a boost to my career. It has just widened my horizon. I’m not in a hurry to sign any new film. My family and my meals do not depend on my acting career as I’m predominantly a singer. I have another Hindi film which we will start once everything is back to nrormal,” he concludes.