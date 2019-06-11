John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to star in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster film

Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen starring in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming gangster drama film. “It’s my third outing with John and I’m super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making -- gangster dramas and all I can say is...It’s good to be home,” Gupta said in a statement.

The director has previously worked with John in films like Shootout At Wadala and Zinda. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

In the 15 years working in the Industry, this would the first time John and Emraan are teaming up in front of the camera. It is a movie set in the 1980s and 1990s. The story revolves around the key events that turned Bombay to Mumbai, including closing of mills, the murder of a key businessman, the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity.

The yet-untitled epic gangster saga is produced by Gupta’s White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

