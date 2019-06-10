When Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan danced at a party like no one’s watching. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has already a fan following of her own, thanks to her popularity on social media and her glamourous public appearances. Now an old video of hers while dancing at a party in a silver bling dress has gone viral on the web.

Suhana can be seen grooving to the hit track of Will Smith’s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the video. She is seen enjoying the party as she dances in one-shoulder dress with her hair let loose. The party was held at the Courthouse Hotel in June last year when Suhana had started her final year at the Ardingly College in the UK.

Her mother Gauri Khan had earlier shared a picture from the same party on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Partying ....enjoying the final year of Ardingly.” She had also shared another picture from their visit to the Mayfair during their family time in the UK.

Suhana is currently pursuing higher studies in London. She is in India these days and was recently spotted in Mumbai while partying with her brother Aryan Khan and friends Ananya Panday, her cousin Ahaan Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. While Suhana was in a short black dress, Aryan was in a black tee and trousers.

Suhana Khan spotted with Shanaya Kapoor and Aryan Khan in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Suhana had also attended her cousin Alia Chhiba’s wedding in Kolkata recently. Pictures of her from one of the ceremonies showed her in an olive green sari paired with a green and maroon halter blouse. She had worn a pastel green kurta salwar for the mehendi ceremony.

Shah Rukh had recently told Mumbai Mirror about her career plans. “She will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting after finishing school,” he said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 18:27 IST