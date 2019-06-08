After Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman met actor’s wife Gauri at her store, see pic

American chat show host David Letterman was in India in connection with his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. On June 5, he was photographed with actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam at the latter’s terrace as he greeted his fans on Eid. Now, a new picture has emerged where David is posing with the actor’s wife Gauri Khan.

According to a report in Mid Day, the famous American chat show host braved Mumbai traffic patiently to reach the store, run by Gauri, at Juhu Tara Road bridge on Thursday. David also took a few shots inside the store. In the picture, Gauri and David pose for cameramen on the steps of her store. Only last month, Shah Rukh had shot for an episode of the show in New York.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh appeared on his terrace to greet his fans who congregate every year for a glimpse of their favourite star. Shah Rukh, alongwith AbRam and David, came out to his terrace to wave to his fans to reciprocate his love. David seemed overwhelmed to see the crowd.

Many photographs and videos from Shah Rukh’s Eid celebrations are doing the rounds on Internet. In one of the viral videos, Shah Rukh is seen teaching David how to gesture a ‘salaam’. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, SRK aced the ethnic look on Eid. David wore a beige coat.

From posing in his signature ‘arms wide open’ pose to kissing AbRam, exchanging smiles with David and giving flying kisses to the gathering of fans — Shah Rukh’s Eid celebration was quite a treat. Later, the actor shared a video on Twitter, and wrote: “Thank you all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless you all with health and happiness. Eid Mubarak.”

David was reportedly in Mumbai to shoot some remaining portions of the Shah Rukh episode, as was evident with a cameraman who was trying to capture the fan frenzy from Shah Rukh’s terrace. The episode will stream on Netflix, but a date is yet to be set.

