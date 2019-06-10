Aashka Goradia pole-dancing to Linkin Park’s In The End is the answer to your Monday blues. Watch

TV actor Aashka Goradia currently plays Sapt-Roopa on TV show Daayan. While she is seen as an enchantress by day and a vampire by night on the show, she has been impressing her fans with her pole dancing skills off the camera.

Aashka has now shared a video of her pole dancing routine as she dances like a pro to Mellen Gi & Tommee Profitt‘s remix of Linkin Park’s In The End. The actor can be seen effortlessly performing gravity-defying moves in the video.

Her fans couldn’t praise her enough for her dancing skills. One of them wrote, “Wowowowoow just amazing can’t take my eyes of it watched again and again.” Another wrote, “Really beautifully done. Love how you were doing it. You made it so beautiful.” One more fan commented, “Omg! Can’t take my eyes off! Something unsual to watch! you’re wonderous man! keep shining.” Another one reacted saying, “You movements re like flowing water so calm so surrial.”

A look at Aashka’s Instagram page proves the actor is a yoga enthusiast and likes posing in difficult mudras at exotic locations. She had shared a picture of herself a few days ago posing at an ancient temple in a silk costume. She wrote with it, “Magic exists. Who can doubt it, when there are rainbows and wildflowers, the music of the wind and the silence of the stars...Anyone who has loved has been touched by magic....It is such a simple and such an extraordinary part of the lives we live.”

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:53 IST