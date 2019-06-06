Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan teases what she’ll look like as an actor. See new pic

A new behind-the-scenes glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan delivering an acting performance in a short film has been shared online. Suhana is currently studying in the UK, but intends on joining the film industry once she completes her education.

The boomerang video, shared by one of her many fan accounts, shows Suhana in a close-up, as her scene is being edited. “Cutting away,” the caption reads. In December, it was reported that Suhana, who has also performed on stage, will be acting in a short film. Pictures from the sets of the short film showed Suhana sitting in a car, filming a scene with her co-actor, with a greenscreen in the background.

Suhana recently returned to India for a break, and was immediately spotted out and about town with her friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. She also attended the wedding of her cousin Alia Chhiba in Kolkata, with her mother Gauri Khan. Pictures from the wedding ceremonies were shared online.

Another picture - a selfie - in which Suhana could be seen posing in front of a mirror, was widely shared online, and fascinated fans because it showed Suhana’s credit card.

Speaking about her future career in the film industry, Shah Rukh had told Hindustan Times that he expects both Suhana and her elder brother, Aryan, to complete their education before joining Bollywood. He said, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet.”

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:43 IST