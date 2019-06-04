Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan, Suhana had a blast at AbRam’s birthday party. See new pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared two new pictures of his three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam - on social media. The group pictures, which show the siblings posing together, are from AbRam’s recent birthday party.

AbRam, the youngest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, turned six on May 27. In the picture, 21-year-old Aryan can be seen wearing a dark grey T-shirt, while Suhana is wearing a lighter shade of grey. Aryan is carrying AbRam in his arms. “My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too,” Shah Rukh captioned the first picture. He captioned the second one, “Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party,” and added the hashtag, “Father’s love overload.”

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload pic.twitter.com/PrZ4yyLZe7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Shah Rukh and Gauri frequently share pictures of their kids on social media. Suhana and Aryan, in fact, are making more public appearances of late. While they’re both completing their studies at foreign universities, it is common knowledge that they want to enter the film industry. Shah Rukh has stipulated that they first complete their education before joining Bollywood.

“Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor,” Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in 2018. “But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan (Johar) after he finishes his film-making course. Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet.”

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 08:45 IST