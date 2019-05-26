Happy Birthday AbRam: Check out 10 pics that show how much he loves to twin with dad Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest child AbRam turns six years old on Monday. One of the most adored star kids of the country, AbRam is known for his happy demeanour. All from mom Gauri Khan to siblings Aryan and Suhana, everyone loves to cuddle and click pictures with him.

But what does AbRam love? While Gauri and Shah Rukh do give us regular glimpses of AbRam’s life as he grows up, there is one thing we can be sure about--he loves to twin with his dad. Several fans of Shah Rukh and AbRam post photo collages of the two online, showing how much the little one looks like the country’s biggest superstar.

From his dimpled cheeks to the long, shaggy hair, there is a lot that will remind you of Shah Rukh’s early days as an actor in Bollywood. Don’t believe us? Check out these pics and you’ll know what we are talking about:

Shah Rukh had once said about his kids, “Aryan always wanted to be on his own and Suhana is a little shy. But AbRam is a very outgoing and a happy kind of kid. In the house, he does seem more attracted to me than anyone else. I think he likes me a lot. I play a lot with AbRam and I am a little stupid with him, so he really enjoys it. I’ve played the same games with Aryan and Suhana, but AbRam enjoys them more. Out of the three kids, somehow he has more chances and time to be with me because when my kids were growing up, they had different personalities.” He also once posted a picture of his three kids and called them his three vices. He defined his daughter, Suhana, as Grace, eldest son Aryan as Style and AbRam, as Playfulness.

He also recently took AbRam with himself and Gauri to the polling booth so they could cast their votes during the Lok Sabha elections. Sharing a picture of the three, Shah Rukh wrote that he decided to take AbRam along to show him the difference between ‘boating’ and ‘voting’.

In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh had said that AbRam brings out the child in him. He said, “I think he loves being around me. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He’s a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself.”

