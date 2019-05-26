Salman Khan on stardom: ‘Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akshay and I are only ones who’ve been able to pull it off for such a long time’

Actor Salman Khan is busy promoting his film Bharat in which he plays the title role. The actor has said in one of his promotional interviews that he is aware how content is king now and stardom will always fade away.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about the same, Salman said, “It will always fade away. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. In fact, I think Shah Rukh (Khan), myself, Aamir (Khan), Akki (Akshay Kumar), we are the only ones who’ve been able to pull it off for such a long time.”

Salman is cast opposite Katrina Kaif in Bharat which also stars Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. While he is seen romancing Katrina in the songs Chashni and Aithey Aaa, he is seen dancing alongside Disha in another dance number titled Slow Motion.

The film was supposed to star Priyanka Chopra as the female lead but after she quit the film for her grand wedding with Nick Jonas, Katrina was roped in for the role. According to IANS, Salman said during one of the media interactions, “Initially, Priyanka was very keen to do this film. Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) and we all thought it was Katrina Kaif’s film. But Katrina and I did Tiger Zinda Hai just before that and Ali said that we need a girl who is ‘Hindustani’.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat tracks Salman’s character’s journey along with the journey of India as a nation. The film shows him in various avatars: as a young circus artist in the 60s, as a miner in the 70s, as a naval officer in the 80s, as a middle-aged man in the 90s and as a bearded old man in 2010. It is set to release on Eid, June 5.

First Published: May 26, 2019 16:59 IST