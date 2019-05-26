Katrina Kaif on working again with Salman Khan in Bharat: ‘Audiences respect the films we have done’

Katrina Kaif, who is teaming up with her first co-star Salman Khan in their fifth film together, Bharat is gung ho about this year. Starring in a performance-oriented role in the big Eid release, the star is gearing to roll out her film production company as well a beauty brand in the latter half of the year. Excerpts from an interview.

Your character in Bharat seems different from the roles you’ve done previously. Was it difficult?

It was very challenging. I think my role in Bharat is the best that I’ve done so far in my career, in terms of the depth of the character and playing a woman from 1975 to 2010, spanning 35 years. It was about holding on to a sense of continuity. The emotional journey, her strength and gravitas, the way it was written and the entire scope that I had for performance. My character Kumud is a strong woman, fun and lively. She is not afraid to speak her mind, she is not weak. It’s been a fantastic learning experience, probably the most fulfilling and inspiring time I had playing her.

How was it teaming up with Salman again?

The audience respects the films we have done. They are not giving you leeway because you are together as a pair on screen. If you see Ek Tha Tiger, it was well put together in 2012. No one was making a film like that then, but Kabir Khan made it. With Tiger Zinda Hai, it was a step forward. With Bharat, the endeavour is to take it even more steps forward. Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) feels that way with his storytelling, and we have tried to do that in our performances. The story has heart and soul; we just had to execute that on screen.

So, from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) till now, how do you think has Salman evolved?

Since the time I started doing films with him, he has always been extremely focused in his work. But his focus is greater now. I saw a big change around the time of Dabangg (2010), he had a renewed sense of edge to the way he approached his work. That happens few times for an actor, when you tap onto something new that expands your horizons, your potential and range as an actor.

From the current generation of actors, whose film choices and performances do you admire?

I really liked the last few films that Vicky Kaushal has done. He has been doing good work. I even like the kind of roles Ranveer Singh has done, pretty good stuff. Even Alia Bhatt is doing nice work.

Are you game to try the digital medium, or do you feel you are still too a big name for it?

I don’t think there is any hesitation any more, about the platform. It’s just that you want something justifying for being on that platform. You want the scope and material justifying you coming onto it. If that is there, then I am open to the digital platform.

Now, that you are turning a film producer. Are you someone who has the business acumen?

I tilt to the creative side of things. With production, there are a few ideas which I am excited about and hopefully I will put my name to. And when it is time for me to team up with people, like there is a company I am launching in the beauty industry later on in the year. I have teamed up with the strongest partners in the space of beauty who know about the job and the creativity, and the personal things that comes for me. So, it is important to team up with the right people in whatever industry you are getting into.

