Happy birthday Karan Johar: Wishes pour in from Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood stars

As the quintessential king of glamour and candyfloss romance, Karan Johar, turns 47 today, wishes have been pouring in from his friends in Bollywood. The director, who has already jetted off to New York to celebrate the special day, gave a surprise visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment there.

Kapoor was the first one to wish The Student of the Year director on Twitter. “This is wishing Karan Johar a very Happy Birthday. God Bless! You are such a riot to sit with and listen. Enjoy New York!,” he wrote.

Karan’s favourite, actor Alia Bhatt also wished him. “Happy-Birthday-My-Family,” she captioned the picture. Katrina Kaif also shared an Instagram story for him.

Vicky Donor star Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, “Happy bday Karan Johar. Keep inspiring.” Extending her wishes to KJo, Bhumi Pednekar shared an adorable selfie with him on Instagram. While Bhumi can be seen dressed in an off white ruffle top, Karan looks dapper in formals in the picture. “Happy happy happy birthday Karan Johar. May this year be full of all things beautiful, good health and everything you desire. You’re an inspiration with a heart full of love and we really adore you,” she wrote.

Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor shared special messages for Karan.

Sonam Kapoor tagged the 47-year-old director as the “ultimate party starter” on her Instagram story and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the ultimate party starter. You bring so much energy wit and love to everyone around you and I hope you have a great birthday.”

Wishing him happiness, Madhuri Dixit Nene who recently featured in the Karan Johar film ‘Kalank’, wrote: “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday dearest Karan Johar. I hope this year is filled with loads of happiness, love and good health.”

Malaika Arora posted a series of selfies with KJo on Instagram in which the duo can be seen pouting and posing for the camera. “May we forever pout and pose. Happy birthday my dear super generous and loving Karan Johar,” she wrote.

Malaika Arora shared special wishes for Karan Johar on Instagram.

“A very special birthday wish for the man who redefined romance in India; May you spread the love bug for many more years to come to Karan Johar,” tweeted Sunny Leone.

Happy happy happy birthday @karanjohar 🎂

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a selfie with the birthday boy on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest Karan Johar.”

Calling him a “love guru”, Arjun Kapoor expressed his wishes to the director on Twitter, saying: “Wishing a very happy birthday to the love guru himself! @karanjohar, you make dreams come true every day!”

On the work front, Karan is currently producing Drive and Brahmastra. He will be donning the director’s hat for Takht, which is a period drama and features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The flick is all set to hit the big screens in 2020.

First Published: May 25, 2019 16:20 IST