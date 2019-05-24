Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Check out his 10 best pics with twins Yash, Roohi and mom Hiroo

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates his birthday on Saturday. The Bollywood mogul turns 47 years old and we are sure all the biggest stars of the film industry are gearing up to celebrate with him. But if you are feeling bad about missing the party, we have something that his fans would appreciate.

Karan Johar is counted among the biggest Bollywood producers. In the last year itself, he has produced films like Simmba, Dhadak and Raazi. All three performed well at the box office. Apart from earning great acclaim as a film producer, he is also a successful director, someone every actor in the industry wants to work with. He has films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan and Student of the Year to his credit.

He welcomed his twins, son Yash and daughter Roohi in March 2017. The babies were born via a surrogate. Talking about his kids, Karan said in an interview, “Being a single parent is really very scary and daunting. In many ways, you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It’s because I want that love for myself. I felt there was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children.”

Karan is raising his kids with his mother Hiroo. “So, oddly–it happened naturally–they call me ‘dadda’ and they call my mother ‘mumma’…because I feel like we are co-parenting them. So, I am trying very hard that both of us fulfil the roles of a mother and a father completely.”

