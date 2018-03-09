 John Abraham replaces Sushant Singh Rajput in Romeo Akbar Walter | bollywood | Hindustan Times
John Abraham replaces Sushant Singh Rajput in Romeo Akbar Walter

John Abraham will star in Robbie Grewal’s Romeo Akbar Walter and begin shoot from June.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2018 13:38 IST
Bollywood actor John Abraham during a promotion of his upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran at Mehboob Studios.
Actor John Abraham will be starring in Romeo Akbar Walter, directed by Robbie Grewal.

John, who is currently shooting for filmmaker Mila Zaveri’s SMJ, on Friday tweeted a photograph of the film’s clapboard, reading: “Romeo Akbar Walter directed and written by Robbie Grewal. Shooting commences June 1, 2018.”

Other details of the film have not been shared.

Earlier actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the title role in the film, but the makers of the movie mutually parted ways with the actor due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Earlier media reports had suggested that Sushant had “decided to walk out of the thriller”.

