John Abraham replaces Sushant Singh Rajput in Romeo Akbar Walter

Actor John Abraham will be starring in Romeo Akbar Walter, directed by Robbie Grewal.

John, who is currently shooting for filmmaker Mila Zaveri’s SMJ, on Friday tweeted a photograph of the film’s clapboard, reading: “Romeo Akbar Walter directed and written by Robbie Grewal. Shooting commences June 1, 2018.”

Other details of the film have not been shared.

Earlier actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the title role in the film, but the makers of the movie mutually parted ways with the actor due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Earlier media reports had suggested that Sushant had “decided to walk out of the thriller”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more