Juhi Chawla plants 1000 trees on her son’s birthday, tells us why she prefers this over other gifts

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:51 IST

Actor Juhi Chawla found an innovative and a unique way to celebrate her son Arjun’s birthday —she planted 1000 trees as a part of the Cauvery Calling project by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev!

Revealing why she decided to do this, she tells us, “The lockdown in the Covid-19 crisis has been a godsend, as the city is cleaner, I hear birds chirping in my garden, it’s been beautiful. Now the traffic is increasing, I can feel the fumes coming back in. When you feel those changes, you realise what you are doing, you are not thinking far enough. If not for anybody, do it for your children. That’s why on Arjun’s birthday, I did this. I anyway help in collecting tress and Cauvery Calling. Since the last three-four months, everything went in a tizzy, and I wasn’t quite punctual, so I got back to that,” says the 52-year-old.

Chawla does this on most special occasions, instead of going in for over-the-top birthday celebrations or gifts. Not only does she feel is this environment friendly, but also a thoughtful gesture.

The actor does this for her industry friends’ birthdays . She says, “Instead of sending flowers which would die in three-four days, we plant 100 trees for whoever I want to wish, In a way, when they tweet it, someone somewhere gets inspired and does the same.”

What scared Chawla was also the menace of plastic pollution, and the damaging effects it has on the environment. “What micro-plastic is going to do, and it’s already doing it. It’s going to increase, and even our vegetables will be filled with it. Ever since I came to know all of that, I started doing this. In the lockdown, you realised everything else is so unimportant, and what truly matters. We have to be more mindful of nature and what we are doing to it,” tells us the actor.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more