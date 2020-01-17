e-paper
Juhi Chawla's son donates Rs 28,000 from pocket money to Australian bushfire relief

Juhi Chawla’s son donates Rs 28,000 from pocket money to Australian bushfire relief

Juhi Chawla’s son asked her what she is doing about the millions of animals killed in the Australian bushfire and told her that he has donates his pocket money to the cause.

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:58 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Juhi Chawla’s son donates money to the Australian bushfire relief.
Juhi Chawla's son donates money to the Australian bushfire relief.
         

Actor Juhi Chawla’s son Arjun is doing his bit to help those affected by Australia bushfires. The actor says her son has sent 300 pounds (about Rs 28,000) from his pocket money to the Australian fire relief fund.

According to reports, bushfires in Australia have killed over 25 people, decimated Australia’s wildlife, and are expected to rack up historically high damage costs of multiple billions of dollars.

A koala stands in the field with bushfire burning in the background, in Kangaroo Island, Australia January 9, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media.
A koala stands in the field with bushfire burning in the background, in Kangaroo Island, Australia January 9, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media. ( via REUTERS )

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 7: Ajay Devgn film roars with Rs 119 cr in first week, Deepika Padukone starrer collects Rs 28 cr

Talking about her son’s gesture, Juhi said: “I recall he had mentioned to me that 500 million animals have been killed in the Australian bushfires and he asked me ‘what are you doing about it?’ I said I’m helping plant trees in our country in the Cauvery Calling project.”

“That was it. A day later he said ‘I’ve sent 300 pounds from my pocket money. I hope it goes to the right place’. I am really happy and grateful to God. I feel so good knowing his heart is in the right place,” she added.

Arjun is currently studying in a boarding school in the UK.

