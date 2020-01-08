Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil lend support to CAA, question veracity of JNU attacks

bollywood

Actors Juhi Chawla and Dalip Tahil attended a BJP event where chants of ‘Kashmir humara hai’ and protests against the ‘tukde tukde gang’ were heard. The two actors join a string of entertainment personalities who have spoken in favour of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill.

At the event, videos showed Juhi asking the crowds if anybody among them had never taken a holiday in five years. The crowd took her hint and began chanting, “Modi, Modi,” in reference to the Prime Minister’s claims that he takes no holidays. It was reported that the organisers garlanded a statue of Veer Savarkar, held at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

How many of us have not taken even a single day leave in last five years? Only one person & that person is now our PM. Don't you think we should respect him as he always worries for what's next should be done for India!



In an interaction with the press, Juhi was asked about the recent slew of protests against an alleged attack on JNU students. Blaming the media, she said that neither she nor the public has fully understood the situation, so it would be unwise to make statements about it. Tahil in a separate interview implied that the incident at JNU was ‘scripted’ and wondered why the same university is at the centre of such controversies time and again.

Earlier in the day, the BJP through its Twitter account has shared a video of artists supporting the controversial act. Involved in the video were singer Shaan and former Bigg Boss contestants Tanishaa Mukerji, Amar Upadhyay and Pritam Singh.

Meanwhile, a separate faction of film industry figures has been protesting the act. Actor Deepika Padukone made an appearance at Tuesday’s protest at JNU, while dozens of industry personalities such as Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Anubhav Sinha have been attending various protests around Mumbai.

