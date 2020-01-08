BJP rounds up former Bigg Boss contestants for endorsement video. Watch here

bollywood

The Bharatiya Janata Party through its Twitter account has shared a video of artists supporting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, even as many in the industry came out in support of protesting students after Sunday’s assault on JNU campus. The video includes short statements by film entertainment industry personalities such as Shaan and Tanishaa Mukerji.

A dinner was hosted by the government in Mumbai to discuss the ‘myths and realities pertaining’ to the CAA, in the presence of Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Railways Commerce and Industry. Although popular industry figures such as Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur were reportedly invited, none of them attended the event.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen.



Watch what the artists have to say about CAA. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/Bn8exkC1HC — BJP (@BJP4India) January 8, 2020

Among those who attended the dinner were Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, filmmakers Rahul Rawail and Kunal Kohli, music director Anu Malik, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Bhushan Kumar, director Abhishek Kapoor, actors Ranvir Shorey and Shailesh Lodha, singers Kailash Kher, Roop Kumar Rathod and Shaan. Bhushan later denied attending the meeting. He said at an event, “I was at Grand Hyatt but that doesn’t mean I was in a meeting or something.”

In the BJP’s video, Shaan says, “It is an inclusive act and it has been done across the world, and we aren’t the first to give citizenship to persecuted minorities.” Tanishaa Mukerji also called it an ‘inclusive’ gesture, which seeks only to ‘give’ and not to ‘take’. Filmmaker Anil Sharma said that the controversy has been fuelled by the opposition, which he accused of spreading myths. Other former Bigg Boss contestants included in the video besides Tanishaa are Amar Upadhyay and Pritam Singh.

“It was a good meeting. It’s great to see the government reach out to clear the air regarding the CAA,” actor Ranvir Shorey told PTI after the meeting. “We were told that more such meetings are being organised with people from different walks of life,” he said. “I already had no issues with the CAA and I hope more people are not misled about it affecting any Indian citizen.”

Meanwhile, a separate faction of film industry figures has been protesting the act. Several major actors and filmmakers such as Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and others, had attended meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously.

