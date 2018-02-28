Just get back to love: Amitabh Bachchan’s emotional message after Sridevi’s death

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted an emotional message after Sridevi’s death. On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on social media, “Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love.”

T 2728 - Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2018

A day ago, he wrote on Twitter, “Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable!”

On Saturday night, when Sridevi died, Bachchan tweeted that he was feeling uneasy.

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

It was before the news of Sridevi’s death spread.

The 54-year old actor passed away in Dubai on the night of February 24, where she had gone to attend a wedding with her family.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her stellar performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

India’s Chandni has worked with the who’s who of the Indian film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor and others.

After a 15-year long hiatus, Sridevi returned to films in 2012 with Gauri Shinde’s movie English Vinglish, which went on to do wonders for her.

She was last seen in crime thriller Mom in 2017, which was a commercial success.