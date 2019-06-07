Kaabil fails to impress audience in China, Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 9.09 crore on day one

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was excited for his first release in China as Kaabil hit theatres in the neighbouring country on Eid, June 5, but the film has not lived up to the expectations. It has earned a mere $1.31 million (Rs 9.09.crore) on the first day of its release in China. Directed by Sanjay Gupta and released in India in January 2017, Kaabil also starred Yami Gautam.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the China collections of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Kaabil has a shockingly low start in #China... Needs to score big numbers [from Fri to Sun] for a satisfactory *extended* weekend total... Wed $ 0.48 mn, Thu $ 0.66 mn. Total: $ 1.31 million [₹ 9.09 cr]. Includes previews held earlier.”

Recently, Hrithik visited China and even met Jackie Chan.“Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram where he shared pictures with Chan. In one the pics, Hrithik holds a book, while both the stars pose with a few soft toys in another.

Kaabil tells the story of a visually impaired couple - Supriya and Rohan - living a happy life until Supriya gets raped and commits suicide. Rohan then vows to take revenge from the culprits who have strong political connections.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, Ayushmann Khuranna’s AndhaDhun, and most recently, Sridevi’s Mom have found great resonance with the audience in China, raking in good numbers at the box office.

China is world’s second largest movie market behind the US. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also visited China where his last film Zero was screened at the Beijing International Film Festival.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 15:27 IST