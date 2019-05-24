Hrithik Roshan jets off to China for Kaabil premiere

Actor Hrithik Roshan has left for China for the premiere his film Kaabil. Directed by Sanjay Gupta and released in India in January 2017, it is the latest Indian film to capitalise on the growing China market.

“Kaabil is very close to Hrithik’s heart and this is the first time his movie is releasing there. He’s leaving on May 31st and will be there till June 3, making sure to make the best of his visit there,” India Today quoted a source as saying.

“Hrithik has a huge fan base in China too and has decided to do a surprise fan interaction at the premiere of the film. Since it’s the first time he’s visiting China he wants to explore the culture, food and interact with as many as people possible.”

Films such as Dangal, Hindi Medium, AndhaDhun, and most recently, Sridevi’s Mom have found great success in China, the world’s second largest movie market behind the US.

The country recently hosted Shah Rukh Khan, whose recent film Zero was screened at the Beijing International Film Festival.

Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30, reportedly set for release in July. The film has been delayed numerous times; first after director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment, and then after Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya was scheduled to clash with it. Hrithik and Kangana have been involved in a long-running feud, because of which the actor decided another box office clash would be too traumatic.

First Published: May 24, 2019 18:46 IST