Kajol’s dazzling black gown to Disha Patani’s salon visit, celebs keep themselves busy. See pics

There was a lot happening in planet Bollywood in Mumbai on Friday. From film screenings to felicitations to quiet dinners and airport visits, the plate was rather full for our favourite celebs.

Kajol was felicitated at the Iconic brand awards. The ‘90s actor looked ravishing in a black glitter gown, which she had matched with a smokey eyes look and a top bun. Shutterbugs spotted Neha Dhupia at the airport, and she looked comfortable in a black and white stripped skirt and a black top. Bhumi Pednekar too had a busy evening; first attending the Nav Bharat Times Utsav 2018 and later heading for dinner with friends, Vaani Kapoor and designer Nikhil Thampi. Chitrangada Singh was at the trailer launch of Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam 3 while Disha Patani was on a random outing when the paparazzi spotted her.

Before Kajol, take a look at a star from Punjabi films, Ihana Dhillon. She also starred in Hindi film, Hate Story 4.

#kajoldevgan for iconic brand awards @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

Disha Patani’s easy and comfortable style will impress you. She was spotted at a salon in Bandra.

Bhumi Pednekar attended NBT Utsav awards in Mumbai on Friday too. later, she stepped out for dinner with friends Vaani Kapoor and Nikhil Thampi.

Chitrangada Singh, who was at the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer launch, has been missing from action for a while now.

Look who was at Sanju screening last night? South star Shriya Saran.

Adah Sharma was seen in Mumbai on Friday.

Vaani Kapoor looks amazing here in a gold blouse with jeans.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

