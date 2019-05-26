Kangana Ranaut enjoys a sun-soaked Sunday close to nature. See pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut spent her weekend at yoga centre in Coimbatore. Her official Instagram page shared a picture from her trip on Sunday.

The picture shows Kangana crouching next to a lotus pond. She is seen in a simple white and pink salwar suit and her curly hair let loose. “#KanganaRanaut during the golden hour, posing next to the lotus pond at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. She can be seen in a simple attire which signifies the clarity and peace in her mind post yoga-session,” her team captioned the picture.

Kangana’s fans, too, loved the picture. “Beautiful morning with beautiful face Beauty...kangoo,” read a comment. “She looks really beautiful in this True Indian attire,” wrote a fan. Kangana left for Coimbatore from Mumbai on Saturday. She was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport in a green dress and twin top knots.

The actor recently congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his win in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The 32-year-old actor opted for a unique yet appetizing way to congratulate him. Kangana prepared some snacks and tea for her family. Sharing her pictures right from the kitchen, her team wrote, “#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of narendramodi and BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family!”

In the pictures, she can be seen cooking pakodas, wearing a taffy pink suit. In another picture, she was spotted enjoying the Indian delicacy with her family. Sharing the same series of pictures, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel told that, “Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for narendramodi Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat”

She also walked the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival recently. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and with Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya.

