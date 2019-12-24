e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut on CAA protest: ‘Not correct for people to instigate violence in name of democracy’

Kangana Ranaut on CAA protest: ‘Not correct for people to instigate violence in name of democracy’

Kangana Ranaut spoke about a variety of issues at the Panga trailer launch. She talked about the raging CAA protests, saying people are ‘still hung on to the pre-Independence era’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 24, 2019 09:25 IST

Asian News International, Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut poses for photographs during the trailer launch of upcoming film Panga.
Kangana Ranaut poses for photographs during the trailer launch of upcoming film Panga.(PTI)
         

While actors Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, and Swara Bhaskar are taking part in protests against the amended Citizenship Act, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday condemned these protests and said the people should not instigate violence in the name of democracy.

“It’s not correct for the people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. We are still hung on to the pre-Independence era. During that time, going on strikes against the people, who had captured us, not paying taxes, all of this was really cool. But today, because of democracy, your leaders have come from within you, not from Italy or Japan,” the Panga actor told ANI.

Kangana Ranaut issues tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus ahead of the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panga.
Kangana Ranaut issues tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus ahead of the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panga. ( IANS )

Slamming people for vandalising public property during protests, Ranaut said, “In our population, only three to four per cent people pay taxes. Rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains, create ruckus in the country.”

Also read: Karan Johar says Sridevi had ‘brilliant’ suggestions for Kalank, regrets not listening to her

“One bus costs a lot. It’s not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many, who are dying of malnutrition,” added Ranaut.

On the work front, she will next be seen in sports-drama Panga in which she is essaying the role of a Kabaddi player. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

