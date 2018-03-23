Kangana Ranaut plants 31 saplings in her Manali home to celebrate 31st birthday. See pics

Kangana Ranaut is not one to party with Bollywood stars and that did not change even on her birthday. The actor is back home in Manali and to ring in her 31st birthday, she has planted 31 saplings around her home.

In a picture shared on Twitter by her sister Rangoli, Kangana can be seen planting the saplings herself. “On her b’day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut,” Rangoli captioned the photo.

On her b’day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet 🌍 ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .. 😘♥️🌺 #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/kHipLaaiD9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2018

In another picture shared by Kangana’s fan pages, the saplings are more clearly visible. She spent an entire week at home, landscaping her backyard.

Kangana has lately been in news again for her alleged involvement in the CDR scam. She is accused of giving the contact details of actor Hrithik Rohan to celebrity advocate Rizwan Siddiqui for his Call Data Records.

The actor will be seen next as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika and with Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya.

