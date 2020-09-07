Kangana Ranaut says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office: ‘Nothing illegal in my property, I worked hard for 15 years for this’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of vandalising her office space. Kangana took to Twitter to share a video of what she claimed to be BMC officials in her private property. This comes days ahead of her return to Mumbai, which has been a matter of controversy because of her recent comments against the city.

Alongside a video showing off her brand new office space, Kangana wrote in Hindi on Twitter, “This is the Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai. It took 15 years of hard work to achieve this. It was one of my dreams to have my own office if I ever got the opportunity to become a filmmaker. But now it looks like my dream is going to be destroyed. Today, some BMC officials showed up unannounced.”

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ," वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा" I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

The actor’s follow-up video shows some men inside her office. She wrote alongside this video, “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, “Wo joh madam hain, uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga (everyone must pay for the lady’s behaviour). I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property.”

She added, “I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure.”

Kangana on Monday was accorded Y-plus category security ahead of her return to Mumbai. She is currently in Manali. The actor also took to Twitter to thank home minister Amit Shah. In a tweet written in Hindi, she said, “This proves that a patriot’s voice cannot be crushed by fascists. I am grateful to Amit Shah, if he wanted, he could have advised me to go to Mumbai after a few days but he respected a daughter of India, protected her pride and self-respect. Jai Hind.”

Kangana’s verbal spat with the Shiv Sena started when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Addressing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, she said she was afraid of living in Mumbai. Her comments were condemned by Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who said that he will not allow her to set foot in Maharashtra.

