e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut ahead of Mumbai visit

Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut ahead of Mumbai visit

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y+ Category security by the Home Ministry ahead of her Mumbai visit on September 9.

bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:40 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y+ category security.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y+ category security. (ANI)
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y+ Category security by the Home Ministry ahead of her Mumbai visit on September 9, said officials. The move came amid an escalating war of words between the actor and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after her “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” on Thursday. She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

top news
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In