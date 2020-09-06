Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Sanjay Raut: ‘Your men tell me they will break my jaw, kill me. I’ll see you on 9th’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:50 IST

Kangana Ranaut has shared a new video message aimed at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who called her ‘haramkhor’ for disrespecting Maharashtra, and demanded that she apologise to the state. In her video, Kangana said that Sanjay has empowered wife beaters, sexual harassers and misogynists with his words.

Kangana began the video by saying how women have to battle abuse and harassment every hour. “Sanjay Raut ji, you said that I am a haramkhor girl. You are an elected representative and so you must know how many women each day, each hour are faced with rape, abuse, are tortured and killed and are harassed at work. And you know who is responsible for it? It’s this ideology that you have displayed in front of the society and the country. The daughters of this country will not forgive you. You have empowered all those who harass women,” she said.

Kangana had said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Shiv Sena leader had reacted strongly in the party mouthpiece Saamna, “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it”.

Kangana said the Rajya Sabha member had threatened her and asked her not to return to Mumbai. She had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and said she feared for her safety with Mumbai Police in charge. Sanjay Raut and other ministers had then told her to leave the city.

Kangana addressed it in her video and that she has the right to speak her mind. “No one called Aamir Khan haramkhor when he said he feels scared about living in this country, or even where Naseeruddin Shah said it. You can watch any of my old videos, I wouldn’t tire praising the Mumbai Police,” she said and added that police’s recent acts have made her lose faith in them. “If after all this I condemn their actions, it’s my freedom of expression. I also condemn you Sanjay ji. You are not Maharashta,” she said.

“Sanjay ji I am coming back on 9 September and your people are telling me that they will break my jaw, kill me. Sure, kill me because this land has been irrigated with the blood of so many who sacrificed themselves for the glory of this country. I will give my life too because even I have to pay that debt. I’ll see you on September 9. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra,” she ended her video.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic: ‘I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus’

Meanwhile, Sanjay has said that would consider apologising to Kangana only if she says sorry to Maharashtra. “Anybody who lives and works here and speaks ill of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi people, I would say apologise first”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more