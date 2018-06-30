Kangana Ranaut will stun you with her fitness, watch video here

When sports and youth affairs minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore threw open the fitness challenge to all Indians in May this year, a host of celebrities, mostly film stars and sportspersons, and ordinary citizens took up the challenge with gusto. A desire to be fit seems to have caught on in real earnest. And leading the charge are film stars.

Now, in a new video, Kangana Ranaut has done a perfect handstand. What’s more, she also does upside push-ups in that position for her new Reebok advertisement. It should be noted here that this video is in no way related to Rathore’s fitness challenge.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, she wrote: “Doesn’t the world look better upside down? #KanganaRanaut with @reebokindia #BeMoreHuman #AlwaysTraining #ReebokGirl #FitLikeKangana #Fitness #FitnessGoals #GymIsEverywhere”

We can’t but marvel at her strength seeing the video.

Meanwhile Kangana there are lot of things happening in her life—from upcoming movies to public appearances. Kangana made a flash at the Cannes film festival earlier this year which she was attending the festival on behalf of Grey Goose India. Her vintage look—in a black glitter saree with a ‘60s hair do—was quite distinct from the rest of the Bollywood beauty brigade that had landed at Cannes this year including Sonam K Ahuja, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat.

On the work front, the actor is busy with her films Manikarnika, where she is playing the legendary queen Rani Laxmibai. She also has a film with Rajkummar Rao called Mental Hai Kya, the shooting of which is currently on. Rajkummar and she have worked in Queen before.

Kangana’s picture with her nephew Prithvi are quite a hit on the internet with their photos together going viral often. Prithvi is the son of Kangana’s sister Rangoli.

Follow @htshowbiz for more