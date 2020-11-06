e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar shares video with his twins Roohi and Yash as they laugh on reading his children’s book. Watch

Karan Johar shares video with his twins Roohi and Yash as they laugh on reading his children’s book. Watch

Karan Johar has shared a new video with his kids on social media. The filmmaker is launching a new children’s book titled Big Thoughts of Little Luv that is inspired by his kids--Roohi and Yash.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar is launching a children's book.
Karan Johar is launching a children’s book.
         

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a video on social media that features his two children. This is the first time she had shared a new video of his children since June.

Karan is launching a children’s book written by him. His kids, daughter Roohi and son Yash, joined him to promote it with his followers. The video showed the two sitting in their father’s lap as she showed his book to the camera. When he mentioned the book, both Roohi and Yash broke into big laughs. When Karan asked them what was the matter, they said that the books was too funny.

 

Titled, Big Thoughts of Little Luv, it is inspired from his own experiences as a parent. In the book, Karan, who became a single father to twins through surrogacy in 2017, explores the challenges every parent faces as well as the differences imposed between boys and girls while raising them. The picture book will be published by Juggernaut Book. The book will narrate the story of twins, Luv and Kusha.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra reveals 2 most uncomfortable outfits she’s ever worn: ‘The tape came off, I was holding up dress with namaste pose’

Karan had previously released his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, in 2017. The director had written about his relationship with many celebrities, including close friends Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, while also talking about how his cinema is often labelled elitist, among other things.

Karan was working on his first historical drama Takht when the lockdown was announced in March. The film has been put on the back burner for now. It features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

