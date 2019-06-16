Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor and more: Celebrating Bollywood’s single dads on Father’s Day

Sunday marks Father’s Day and we decided to dedicate our wishes to the single dads of Bollywood. While filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest celeb to join the list, actor Tusshar Kapoor and Rahul Dev walked the road less travelled much earlier.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar announced in May 2017 that he became a father to twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy.

Expressing his desire to have kids, Karan had earlier written his book, “I don’t know what I’m going to do about it but I feel like I would like to be a parent. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I do feel the need because I have plenty of love to offer and I’d like to take it forward. This feeling needs a release and requires a platform. And that platform could be by being a parent.”

Tusshar Kapoor

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, too, welcomed Laksshya into his life via surrogacy in 2016. He was the first celebrity to become a single father via IVF and surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of his son, Tusshar had said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a father! The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. Therefore, I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life.” He celebrated Laksshya’s third birthday recently.

Sandip Soparkar

Choreographer Sandip Soparkar adopted his two-year-old Arjun in 2007, way before getting married to girlfriend and model Jesse Randhawa.

Rahul Dev

Actor Rahul did not adopt a kid but he has been a single father to his son Siddhant ever since they lost his wife Reena to cancer in 2009. Siddhant is now 19 and Rahul had tried his best to help him grow ‘just the way his mother wanted”.

“Siddhant has received a perfect upbringing from his mother and it’s up to me now to continue on the same track. But I must say that it’s definitely not possible for a father to play the role of a dad and mom simultaneously. I’m trying single-handedly, with some help from my aged and ailing mother and I just hope that Siddhant grows up to be the way his mother wanted him to,”he told DNA earlier.

